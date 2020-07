CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Flooding temporarily shut a major road in Chelsea Tuesday evening, state police said.

Heavy rainfall led to lane closures on a stretch of Route 16 during rush hour, with cars driving up on the sidewalk to avoid huge pools of water.

Motorists were told to expect delays.

Mass DOT crews racing to clear storm drains on route 16 @Stringerjoe457 after the skies opened up leaving drivers stalled out #7news pic.twitter.com/bsSX8B9Ljy — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 14, 2020

The road reopened around 7 p.m.

