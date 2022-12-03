7Weather – It’s been a mild and breezy start to Saturday! Norwood is the temperature winner already this morning hitting 60 by 10 a.m. Temperatures will stay mild through the afternoon. The trade-off is it comes with rain and wind.

Here’s the timeline. First let’s talk about the rain! Light rain this morning, as the line of showers moves west to east. Midday to early afternoon is when we’re expecting the steadiest rain. There will be a window from about 11 am – 4 pm that you’ll want the umbrella and rain gear. We’re expecting about 1/4-1/2″ of rain, so there will be ponding on the road. You’ll be using the windshield wipers if you’re out and about doing holiday shopping.

This evening, some showers will still be around as the cold front sweeps through. By later this evening, we’ll be dry and temperatures will be cool in the low/mid 40s. Not bad for any Saturday evening plans!

I mentioned the wind above. It’ll be windy throughout the day with SW gusts 35-45 mph. Later this evening, stronger gusts are expected to favor southeast Mass. It’ll still be breezy this evening if you’re out, just not as strong. Tomorrow a chilly breeze is still around. Temperatures take quite a dip after today’s highs – we’ll be in the 40s! Luckily it comes with dry conditions and some sun.

Enjoy your weekend!