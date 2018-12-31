(WHDH) — Parts of Massachusetts are under a winter weather advisory as rain and the possibility of a wintry mix moves into the area for New Year’s Eve.

Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Franklin and Western Hampshire counties are under the advisory from 6 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. Berkshire County is also affected by the advisory from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Some mix with snow and sleet to the northwest with this storm. Winter weather advisory ouside 495. pic.twitter.com/crS2AayAW3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 31, 2018

Temperatures will be close to freezing as the rain moves in, meaning there could be periods of freezing rain and sleet for northern Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire.

A coating to two inches of snow is possible in those areas.

A coating to a couple inches of snow/sleet across interior southern NH this evening. Coating could create some slicks spots in parts of Worcester County. pic.twitter.com/xcC2g7wcml — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 31, 2018

The storm is also expected to generate heavy wind gusts on New Year’s Day.

A wind advisory is in effect for southeastern Mass., Cape Cod and the islands from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph.

The rest of the state will be placed under a high wind watch, with gusts up to 60 mph, from Tuesday morning through the afternoon.