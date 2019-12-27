BOSTON (WHDH) - Starbucks is wrapping up 2019 by handing out free drinks at more than 1,000 locations nationwide, including those in the Greater Boston area.

The coffee chain is urging customers to “raise a holiday cup” to celebrate the end of the year.

Starbucks will host “Pop-Up Parties” at select stores from Dec. 27 to 31, where workers will hand out free tall hot or iced handcrafted espresso beverages from 1 to 2 p.m.

Exact locations will be announced daily at StarbucksPopUp.com.

