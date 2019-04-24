SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WHDH) — Olympic gold medalist and Needham native Aly Raisman spoke at California’s state capitol Tuesday in support of a proposed bill that would allow sexual abuse survivors to sue a former University of South California doctor.

Assembly bill 15-10 would allow accusers of Dr. George Tyndall to sue him in civil court, even if the statute of limitations has expired.

Raisman pointed out that more than 600 women have accused Tyndall of abuse but no charges had been filed.

“How can this be? What message does it send to survivors? To potential future victims? To abusers? It suggests that sexual abuse is not a priority,” she said.

Raisman, who won three gold medals for the United States women’s gymnastics team in 2012 and 2016, accused former gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar of sexually abusing her.

More than 150 women and girls testified in court that Nassar abused them over two decades.

He is now serving 40 to 75 years in prison.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)