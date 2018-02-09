(WHDH) — Aly Raisman opened up about why she thinks one of her former coaches may have known about Larry Nassar’s abuse but didn’t stop it.

The Olympian and Needham native said John Gedder, who coached the Fierce Five during the 2012 Olympic games, likely knew about the former doctor’s abuse before it was reported to USA Gymnastics.

“You know we would talk about it amongst ourselves, and one of my teammates described in graphic detail what Nassar had done to her the night before, and John Geddert was in the car with us and he just didn’t say anything. I don’t know what he did or didn’t do from there. I know he didn’t ask us any questions,” said Raisman.

Geddert has since retired.

Raisman is one of more than 200 women and girls who said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical care.

He was recently sentenced to dozens of years in prison.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)