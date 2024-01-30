Former Celtics star Rajon Rondo was arrested in Indiana over the weekend.

Indiana State Police confirmed that the basketball player was taken into custody on firearm and drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Authorities said police received a report of a black 2022 Tesla “traveling recklessly” on I-65, after which the vehicle was seen by a trooper who initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as Rondo.

The trooper said they observed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and located “suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia” during a search. They said they also located a firearm in Rondo’s possession, which he was “prohibited from possessing the firearm due to him having a protection order in place against him.”

Rondo was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while being prohibited, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are misdemeanors. He was released on bond.

Rondo played point guard for the Celtics from 2006-2014, winning an NBA championship with the team in 2008. He won another championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)