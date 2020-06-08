Rallies against police brutality, racial injustice continue across Mass.

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds came out to rallies Monday to protest racial injustice and police brutality, being held at the same time as the viewing hours for George Floyd.

Floyd died after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck in May, leading to international protests and calls for reform, including defunding police departments. A large crowd came out to a rally at the North Andover Youth Center fields, organized by a high school student and supported by the Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices group, to bring awareness to racial injustice.

Protests were also held in West Roxbury and Cambridge.

