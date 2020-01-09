Rallies held around the state to protest U.S. military involvement with Iran

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Protests popped up all across Massachusetts Thursday to protest the United States’ military involvement with Iran.

Several hundred people gathered at Harvard Station in Cambridge planning to march toward Harvard Common for a candlelight vigil, carrying signs advocating for peace with the Middle East.

Those present said they have concerns regarding the Trump administration’s decision to kill a top Iranian general on Friday, despite recent developments that have cooled tensions between the two nations.

Both sides appear to have taken a step back on Wednesday after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases housing American troops in Iraq without causing any casualties.

Similar protests are said to be taking place across the nation including New York and California.

Anti War protest underway in Cambridge along with many cities across the US today. @7News pic.twitter.com/rH90bDJu2j — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) January 9, 2020

