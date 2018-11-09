Attorney General Jeff Sessions reads from a statute about his recusal while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Participants at rallies throughout New Hampshire have called for the protection of the special counsel’s Russia probe following the departure of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.

The rallies were organized quickly Thursday in such places as Concord, Manchester, Conway, and Portsmouth.

Protesters reacted after Sessions was forced out on Wednesday and President Donald Trump announced Matthew Whitaker would be acting attorney general.

A coalition of 18 state attorneys general and others have called for Whitaker to recuse himself from the special counsel’s Russia probe, referencing comments he made criticizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Rally participants called for the special investigation to continue without interruption.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)