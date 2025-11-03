WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Supporters gathered outside Wayland High School Monday morning after what police said was a racially-motivated act took place at the school last week.

Police said at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, a parent notified them that their child had been targeted in the incident.

Wayland Superintendent David Fleishman said a yellow, plastic “children at play” street safety figure wearing the athletic jersey of a Black WHS student was found hanging by a belt around its neck from a ceiling pipe in the boys locker room.

“Wayland Police immediately launched an investigation following our policies and procedures for responding to hate-based incidents and involved the Department’s Civil Rights Officer. The Department also contacted the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and the Director of Racial Justice Initiatives is supporting the student,” Burman wrote in a statement.

Police said those believed to have been involved have been identified.

The incident is being investigated by law enforcement and Wayland school officials.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)