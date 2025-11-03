WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Students, parents, and community leaders gathered outside Wayland High School Monday morning after police said a racially-motivated act took place at the school last week.

Police said at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, a parent notified them that their child had been targeted in the incident.

“I was absolutely shocked and horrified because this is something that should not happen in any school,” said Jules Eggers, a senior at Wayland High School.

Eggers was one of dozens who held up signs with messages against hate, making sure their voices were heard.

“It shows such a sense of community. It shows that once we are all together, nothing can beat us — we’re stronger as a community,” said Ava Adelson, a freshman at Wayland High School.

The response followed what Wayland Superintendent David Fleishman called a “deeply troubling” incident.

Fleishman said a yellow, plastic “children at play” street safety figure wearing the athletic jersey of a Black Wayland High School student was found hanging by a belt around its neck from a ceiling pipe in the boys locker room.

Parents of students at the high school said Wayland can — and must — do better.

“I want all kids to have a safe environment where everyone feels welcome, where they can just focus on learning, because that’s what they’re here for,” said Chris Cullen, a parent.

“I want a better town. I know that we can do better collectively. And I want to show the kids in this community that there are great people here and that this isn’t allowed,” said Kiera Liu, another parent.

In a statement, Wayland Police Chief Ed Burman wrote, “Wayland Police immediately launched an investigation following our policies and procedures for responding to hate-based incidents and involved the Department’s Civil Rights Officer. The Department also contacted the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and the Director of Racial Justice Initiatives is supporting the student.”

Police said those believed to have been involved have been identified.

The incident is being investigated by law enforcement and Wayland school officials.

