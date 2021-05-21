Rally attendees call for independent investigation into death of Hopkinton teen

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Attendees of a rally in Lowell on Friday called for an independent investigation into the death of a Hopkinton teen that occurred in April.

The rally comes just days after 16-year-old Mikayla Miller’s manner of death was ruled a suicide by the Office of The State Medical Examiner on May 18. The teen’s official cause of death was “asphyxia by hanging,” according to Miller’s death certificate.

Miller’s body was found along a trail in the woods off of West Main Street just over one month ago.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Miller was involved in a fight with other teenagers at her apartment complex the night before her body was found. Miller allegedly told police that she had been pushed an punched by the group of teenagers, DA Ryan said.

Rally attendees on Thursday asked for the removal of Ryan from the case. Instead, they want to see the FBI take over.

“I’m hoping that the FBI or somebody independent outside of Massachusetts takes on this case and evaluates the facts,” said attendee Laura Napiorkowski.

The organizers of the event said they have gathered 16,000 signatures on their petition to have DA Ryan removed from Mikayla Miller’s case.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office on Thursday said the investigation into Miller’s death is still active and ongoing.

Supporters of Mikayla’s family say they are paying for an independent autopsy and are seeking an independent investigation.

