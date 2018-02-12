Rally calls for justice for man injured in crash with BPD officer

BOSTON (WHDH) — A rally was held Monday to support the man seriously injured in a crash with a Boston police officer who was allegedly drunk behind the wheel.

The crash ahppened on New Year’s Eve. Police said Officer Domenic Columbo ran a red light, slamming his pickup truck into the side of a car making a turn. Passenger Jose Teixeira was seriously injured in the crash.

Teixeira remains hospitalized in a coma after undergoing several surgeries on his brain, kidneys and spleen.

Columbo pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. He is on paid People at the rally accused the Boston Police Department of not holding Columbo accountable, saying he was given special treatment.

“He’s not losing any money, so then where’s the penalty, where’s the retribution for what he did?” said Monica Cannon-Grant.

Columbo is due back in court in March.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)