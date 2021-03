BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd is expected to gather on Boston Common on Saturday to raise awareness about an uptick in violence and hate crimes against Asians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stop Asian Hate Rally is slated to be held on Boston Common around 1 p.m. and end with a call to action march to the steps of the State House.

