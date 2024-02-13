BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston ‘Run For Their Lives’ organized an event in Boston Sunday to raise awareness about the Israeli-American hostages who are still being held by Hamas after the Oct. 7 attacks.

The event was aimed at raising awareness, support, and sharing stories of the hostages.

“It is our mission to continue to keep the hostages present and on everybody’s minds,” an organizer said. “So, each week, we honor a different hostage and tell their history, their story, and why their story is important. And then we come together and we walk and we celebrate their life.”

