TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers and community members are planning to rally on Friday afternoon following the layoffs of more than 160 Taunton Public Schools educators and the proposed cut of $6 million to programs and staff.

The Taunton Education Association is holding the Rally to Reverse Cuts on the Taunton Green at 3 p.m. to demand that the city properly fund public education.

The Bristol-Plymouth Teachers Association will also be joining this event after 13 educators at the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton received layoff notices, slashing the teaching staff there by more than 10 percent.

“The education cuts under consideration in Taunton and at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School must not come to pass,” Taunton Education Association President James Quaintance said. “Our students will need more support, not less, as we continue to work toward a safe return to our schools. Every educator is an essential employee when it comes to ensuring that our students’ academic, social and emotional needs are met.”

Taunton educators and others affiliated with the Massachusetts Teachers Association are reaching out to federal legislators to pass the HEROES Act, which would provide financial assistance to states and municipalities facing revenue losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTA members are also holding state leaders accountable for funding the Student Opportunity Act that was passed last year to correct decades of underfunding for public schools.

“There is no denying the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but this is still a wealthy state in a wealthy country,” Quaintance said. “Also, Taunton has access to a $17.5 million ‘rainy day’ account that can save these positions our students rely on. The resources exist to support our schools, and we are committed to fighting for our students.”

Participants who attend the rally, which is expected to last for two hours, are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

