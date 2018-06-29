BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations are underway for a rally against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in Boston Saturday.

More than 10,000 people are expected to gather at City Hall around 11 a.m. before marching to Boston Common.

Protesters gather in Jamaica Plain Thursday night to make signs for the rally.

This comes after a similar rally was held in Washington, D.C. Thursday. People marched in protest against the separation of families at the border. During that rally, 600 people were arrested.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)