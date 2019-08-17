Rally to call for gun control in wake of mass shootings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Advocates for gun control are gathering in Providence to demand reforms.

Volunteers with the Rhode Island chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are staging a rally Saturday morning to honor victims of the latest U.S. mass shootings and call for tougher gun legislation.

Organizers say they’re pressing for a strong federal “red flag” bill and legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America describes itself as a grassroots movement fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.

