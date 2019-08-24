Ramble on: Salisbury concert raises money for homeless veterans

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Shore concert that raises money for homeless veterans hit its 10th anniversary Saturday, and has no intention of turning down the volume.

“The Ramble,” which was started by Boston musician Adam Ezra in conjunction with his nonprofit Rally Sound, raises money through donations at a concert packed with local musicians for the New England Center for Homeless Veterans.

“We believe in the power of small grassroots to shape the world we live in,” Ezra said. “I think looking out for the folks that have sacrificed is a big deal for everybody.”

The Center for Homeless Veterans offers transitional housing and other resources for people who served in the military, and veteran Mike Pearson said he has a job, a place to live and a story to share to other veterans because of the organization’s work.

“I just tell them to keep plugging and don’t give up, you know you can’t throw up that white flag, so keep plugging and something will happen,” Pearson said.

