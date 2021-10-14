FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover has led to the closure of the ramp from Interstate 495 northbound to Interstate 95 southbound in Foxboro on Thursday morning.

State police say the ramp will be closed for some time as cleanup is ongoing.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.

Seek alternate route. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 14, 2021

