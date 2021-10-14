FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover led to the temporary closure of the ramp from Interstate 495 northbound to Interstate 95 southbound in Foxboro on Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to the area found a tractor-trailer on its side in the grassy area near the ramp.

The ramp remained closed until about 12:20 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

The ramp from Route 495 northbound to Route 95 south in Foxborough is now open. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 14, 2021

MSP on the scene of a Tractor Trailer rollover on the ramp from Route 495 Northbound to Route 95 South in Foxborough. The ramp will be closed for some time as cleanup is ongoing.



Seek alternate route. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 14, 2021

