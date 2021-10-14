FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover led to the temporary closure of the ramp from Interstate 495 northbound to Interstate 95 southbound in Foxboro on Thursday morning.
Troopers responding to the area found a tractor-trailer on its side in the grassy area near the ramp.
The ramp remained closed until about 12:20 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)