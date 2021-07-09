BOSTON (WHDH) - A ramp to Interstate 93 in Boston will be closed Saturday to accommodate a movie shoot, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Friday.

A movie production company will be filming on the Lincoln & Essex Street on-ramp to the I-93 northbound Tip O’Neill Tunnel from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., MassDOT said.

The ramp will be closed to traffic for the duration of the filming operations.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

