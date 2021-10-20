WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A ramp to Interstate 95 in Woburn has been closed after a tractor-trailer hauling gravel rolled over on Wednesday afternoon.

The truck tipped on its side and spilled its load on the ramp that carries traffic onto the northbound side of the highway at Route 38.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

