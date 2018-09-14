Ramps closed, commuter rail impacted in wake of Merrimack Valley explosions

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A series of explosions in the Merrimack Valley is impacting travel Friday as several ramps are closed and a commuter rail line has made changes to its route as a result.

Off-ramps on I-495 northbound and southbound in Lawrence are closed as emergency crews continue a painstaking response to the dozens of explosions in the communities.

The Route 28, Route 114, Mass Ave, and Marston Ave exit ramps are closed. Traffic on I-495 is still operating normally, and residents in those communities can still use on-ramps to get onto the highway, but access to those communities is restricted.

Additionally, the ramp from I-93 northbound and southbound to River Road is also closed.

The MBTA commuter rail Haverhill line is also impacted by the incident, as the line will only operate between North Station and Reading. Bus service will run from Haverhill and Bradford to Anderson/Woburn for inbound service, which is on the Lowell line.

Additionally, the MBTA is making parking at the Anderson/Woburn lot free on Friday.

Off ramp closures from 495 NB/SB in Lawrence:

RT 28

RT 114

Mass Ave

Marston Ave

Ramp from 93 NB/SB to River Rd is also closed#7News — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) September 14, 2018

Shuttle buses will run from Haverhill & Bradford, departing close to scheduled train times. The buses will drop off at Anderson/Woburn for inbound service on Lowell Line trains. Passengers can also consider going directly to Anderson/Woburn where parking is free today. pic.twitter.com/FbB8B3YNkr — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 14, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)