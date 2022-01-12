WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover led to ramp closures from the Massachusetts Turnpike to Route 128 in Weston on Wednesday morning.

The tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass. Pike eastbound ramp to Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound.

That ramp, as well as the Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound ramps to the Mass. Pike eastbound and westbound, temporarily closed but have since reopened.

The tractor-trailer has been towed away from the scene.

No additional information has been released.

Tractor trailer in process of being towed https://t.co/bTDlDrS6uN — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 12, 2022

