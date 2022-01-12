WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover led to ramp closures from the Massachusetts Turnpike to Route 128 in Weston on Wednesday morning.
The tractor-trailer rolled over on the Mass. Pike eastbound ramp to Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound.
That ramp, as well as the Route 128/Interstate 95 northbound ramps to the Mass. Pike eastbound and westbound, temporarily closed but have since reopened.
The tractor-trailer has been towed away from the scene.
No additional information has been released.
