Rams player says ‘age has definitely taken a toll’ on Tom Brady

ATLANTA (WHDH) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has given the New England Patriots bulletin board material that will undoubtedly fire up Tom Brady and his teammates as they prepare to play Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Robey-Coleman, who got away with leveling a New Orleans Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in the final minutes of the NFC Championship, told Bleacher Report that he and his teammates should have no problem beating up on Brady.

“Age has definitely taken a toll. For him to still be doing it, that’s a great compliment for him. But I think that he’s definitely not the same quarterback he was,” the 27-year-old told the sports website.

Coleman believes Los Angeles’ defense will be able to hurry and hit Brady from “all over the place” because the five-time Super Bowl champion is not “slinging” the football like he used to.

The former Buffalo Bill also said his hatred for the Patriots runs deep.

“I naturally hate them. I never liked New England,” he said.

Coleman will likely be matched up opposite Julian Edelman, who has caught 16 passes for nearly 250 yards in two playoff games this season.

