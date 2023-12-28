RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the two people taken into custody in connection with an alleged armed carjacking in Randolph and a subsequent police chase faced a judge on Thursday as police continue to search for a third suspect.

Prosecutors say Robinho Belizaire was part of a trio that carjacked a driver at gunpoint on Tuesday night before a chase that spanned multiple jurisdictions, according to Randolph police. The other suspect in custody is a juvenile.

Belizaire, who prosecutors said has an extensive criminal history, has been ordered held without bail pending his next court appearance.

Randolph police said officers were first called to Francis Drive around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an armed robbery.

Once on scene, police said, a 40-year-old man told investigators his car had been stolen by three men. One man was reportedly armed with a gun. The other had a knife.

Hours after Tuesday night’s response, on Wednesday, Randolph police said officers spotted the stolen car driving through town and tried to stop it on North Main Street. The three people inside did not stop, though, instead driving erratically toward Milton, according to police.

Though Randolph police said they terminated their pursuit, officials said state police troopers soon located the car, this time in Milton.

After again failing to stop, police said the suspects bailed out and fled on foot in the area of Brush Hill Road near Blue Hill Avenue, where two were taken into custody.

Police said the man whose car was stolen was not hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)