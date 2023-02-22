RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A daycare worker in Randolph is facing charges after a mother said the worker taped her child’s mouth shut.

The mom is now voicing concerns and frustration as the state Department of Children and Families also says it is investigating the incident.

Nyasia Holmes said she is speaking out “Because you took my child’s voice away from her, literally.”

“You put her in a thinking chair and took her voice,” she continued. “I’m going to be her voice so that you never do this to another child.”

The child in this case had gone to her daycare facility for more than a year and a half. Holmes said she’s now keeping her child home after this recent incident as she demands answers and accountability.

Holmes said the incident happened last Thursday at Here We Grow Daycare in Randolph. She said the 26-year-old instructor in question told her what took place when Holmes arrived to pick up her two-year-old daughter, Kaiya.

“She told me the story that another witness had walked by and seen her put the tape on my child’s mouth,” Holmes said. “She explained the tape was put on in a playing manner, that my child was doing jibberish, and that the teacher mistook the situation.”

Holmes, though, said she thought something was seriously wrong.

As a result, she contacted the Department of Children and Families and Randolph police. The next day, she met staff at the daycare who gave her an incident report which said “teacher placed a piece of tape on mouth.”

“The other witness said the tape completely covered my child’s mouth,” Holmes said.

Holmes said that during the meeting with staff, the teacher admitted she put tape on the child’s mouth because she was throwing a temper tantrum.

Now, according to the incident report, that teacher has been placed on leave.

Police have said the teacher is also being charged with reckless endangerment of a child and assault and battery.

Her attorney shared a statement with 7NEWS.

“My client is fully cooperating with any and all authorities,” Attorney George Jabor said. “They have self-reported as is required under law. This is an unfortunate situation that’s being reported but it’s not as serious as it’s being reported.”

Holmes disagrees.

She said she’s now in the process of finding new childcare as well as a new sense of security.

“Every time I choose a daycare, I’m always going to be suspicious of the person watching my child because she took that from me,” Holmes said.

The teacher in this case is set to appear in court on March 6.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)