RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A building on Bridle Path Circle in Randolph went up in flames Sunday, forcing 50 people out of their apartments.

Crews battled the fire, saying that large flames were seen shooting out of the roof.

The fire fight caused low water pressure in the area that may continue into Monday.

The Red Cross is now helping those displaced by the fire.

