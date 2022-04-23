RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a Randolph home is a total loss after catching fire earlier Saturday, but no one was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters found the back of the home was on fire and melting the side of a neighboring building when they arrived on scene. A neighbor said the blaze began quickly.

“I live about a block and a half away and all of a sudden the sky was full of dark black smoke, it was fully engulfed,” said Jeffrey Creech. “You were able to see flames coming out of the side of the house, it was pretty bad.”

No one was injured extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

