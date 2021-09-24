RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man was indicted for allegedly beating a pair of Canada geese that later had to be euthanized, officials said.

A Norfolk County Grand Jury indicted Ernest Allen, 55, of Randolph, Thursday on two counts of animal cruelty, announced Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Randolph police responded to Allen’s home after being contacted by a neighbor who reported seeing him beating the geese with a stick, according to Morrissey.

The geese were taken to the New England Wildlife Center in South Weymouth, but they could not be saved. The center conducted a necropsy of the geese that will be used if the case goes to trial, said DA Morrissey.

Allen previously pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment at Quincy District Court on August 2 and was released on personal recognizance.

The maximum penalty for animal cruelty in Massachusetts is seven years in state prison.

