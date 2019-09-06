Randolph man accused of indecently assaulting juvenile, open and gross lewdness

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he indecently assaulted a juvenile earlier this week.

Kevin Harrison was arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and one count of open and gross lewdness, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Judge John Stapleton ordered Harrison to stay away from and have no contact with the victim

Harrison has since been released on personal recognizance.

Additional details were not immediately available.

He is due back in court on Oct. 21.

