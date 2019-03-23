Randolph man accused of shooting, breaking bank window arrested

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man was arrested after police say he shot and broke the window of a bank with a BB gun on Friday.

Police responding to an alarm at Bank of Canton at 67 North Main St. about 9 p.m. say an investigation led officers to a local restaurant parking lot, where 39-year-old Chad Bornstein was arrested.

After further investigation, police say Bornstein is a suspect in several other recent vandalism incidents in town.

Bornstein is charged with malicious damage to property over $1,200.

He is being held on $1,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday.

