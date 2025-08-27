RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man was arrested in connection to several armed robberies over the last week in Randolph and one in Quincy.

Alain McDonald, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

McDonald is accused of three armed robberies, including one at the Prestige Gas Station on North Main Street in Randolph on Tuesday.

Officers responded to Prestige Gas on North Main street around 1:20 p.m. after a masked man armed pointed a semiautomatic handgun at a cashier, demanding money. Police have identified the man as McDonald.

Two Randolph police cruisers crashed while responding to the scene.

