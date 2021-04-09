Randolph man arrested in deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Dorchester in February.

Darren Gillespie, 25, was arrested in Mansifled Friday morning on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to Boston police. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near the intersection of Capen and Evans streets around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4 found Brandon Williams, 32, of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4470.

