Randolph man arrested in Roxbury shooting that injured woman

ROXBURY (WHDH) — A Randolph man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a woman over the weekend in Roxbury.

The shooting happened on Saturday night. Police said the 18-year-old opened fire, grazing a 22-year-old woman in the head with a bullet while she was sitting in her car. Her 3-year-old daughter also suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff with police in Dorchester. He now faces assault and battery charges and several firearms charges.

