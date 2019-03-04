Randolph man arrested on weapons charges in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with a loaded gun in Roxbury on Sunday.

Officers conducting a traffic stop after spotting two men who appeared to be engaging in drug activity arrested Devonte Jackson, 25, after finding a loaded HS Germany .22-caliber revolver in a backpack on the floor of the front passenger seat, according to Boston police.

Jackson is expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, subsequent offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of ammunition, subsequent offense, and carrying a loaded firearm.

