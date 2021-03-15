BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man is facing multiple charges following a double stabbing at a popular Boston bar Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a knife at The Bell in Hand Tavern on Union Street just after 10 p.m. learned that two men had been stabbed inside the establishment and that staff security members were attempting to restrain the suspect, later identified as Alex Brito, 36, on the main floor near the bar, according to Boston police.

Officers quickly entered the bar and reportedly saw Brito violently struggling while staff members tended to two victims laying on the ground.

Officers placed Brito into custody and recovered a knife from the scene, police said.

Boston EMS soon arrived and transported both victims to an area hospital for treatment of injuries said to be non-life-threatening.

Brito is slated to appear in Boston Municipal Court on two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, simple assault and battery, resisting arrest, and threats.

