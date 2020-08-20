Randolph man to be arraigned in shooting after confrontation at Encore Casino

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting Sunday following a confrontation with another man inside the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, officials said.

Daryl Brown, 29, will be arraigned Thursday in Malden District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a firearm, according to a joint statement issued by state police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the area of Sweester Circle in Everett around 3 a.m. determined that Brown waited for the victim outside the casino after an argument in the lobby and then opened fired into their vehicle at the Sweester Circle ramp, officials said.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he recovered from the injuries.

