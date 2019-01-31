Randolph man who shot another man to death convicted of first degree murder

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man who shot another man outside of a nightclub in Randolph in 2016 was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced.

A Norfolk Superior Court Jury convicted Gregory Wright, 39, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Drake Scott outside of a nightclub in February of 2016.

Scott had just finished a performance, at the now-closed City Limits Saloon on North Main Street, when he stepped outside and was shot at point-blank range, according to Morrissey.

Wright was taken into custody not far from where he shot Mr. Scott in the head and then repeatedly as he lay defenseless on the ground, Morrissey said. “Randolph police were in the vicinity and arrived on the scene almost immediately.”

Wright’s testimony pointed to past traumas and severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as the cause of this incident.

He is facing life in prison without parole.

