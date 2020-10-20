Randolph police arrest alleged armed bank robber

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Randolph earlier in the month but are still looking for a second robber, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at Envision Bank on North Main Street at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 were told two men robbed the bank, with one brandishing a gun before taking cash from the teller. Police allegedly identified the man with the gun as Louis Anthony Mays, 65, of Boston.

After obtaining a warrant, police arrested Mays on Oct. 16 on a charge of armed bank robbery. Police are still searching for the second suspect, described as a slim, 6-foot-tall man 30 to 40 years old and anyone with information is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

