Randolph police arrest man accused of assaulting, robbing elderly man

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly assaulting and robbing an elderly man.

Demetrius James, 29, was seen by an Uber driver in the area of North Street about 10:40 a.m. assaulting a 74-year-old Randolph man, according to police.

Police say the victim, who reported his wallet being stolen, was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries to his face.

After a search using the driver’s description of the suspect, police arrested James near the Lindwood Memorial Park less than a quarter of a mile away from where the original incident occurred.

James is being held on $5,000 cash bail at the Randolph Police Department.

