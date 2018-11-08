Randolph police arrest suspected real estate fraudsters

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts residents have been arrested in connection with a series of real estate schemes during which they placed unsuspecting people into rental properties they didn’t own, police said.

Ricardo “Rick” Bernard, 47, of Milton, and Katya Magni, 31, of Brockton, were arrested Wednesday with two counts of breaking and entering and five counts of larceny over $1,200, according to Randolph police.

Authorities say Bernard and Magni identified foreclosed properties, broke into them and then placed unsuspecting people into them as tenants.

“The suspects also allegedly tricked individuals into signing over distressed property deeds for $1, under the false promise that Bernard would make repairs and/or remove the homes from foreclosure,” police wrote. “The property would then be sold, and Bernard was the recipient of any profit after satisfying the bank lien. There are multiple properties in Randolph where this is alleged to have occurred.”

Anyone who is either renting property from Bernard or who has had a real estate interaction with either him or Magni is urged to call Det. Marc Abramson at 781-963-1212.

