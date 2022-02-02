RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing man.
Jarel Niles, 69, was last seen leaving his home for a walk around noontime on Tuesday according to police. He usually walks from Liberty Street to North Main Street to Oak Stree.
He was wearing a gray jacket and gray sweatpants at the time.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-963-1212.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)