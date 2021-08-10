RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing man they say suffers from psychosis and depression.

Thomas Feeley, 70, was last seen leaving his group home on Friday around 6:30 a.m., according to police.

It is unclear what he was wearing at the time however, he is known to spend time in Quincy, at the Ashmont MBTA Station, Harvard Square, and the Pine Street Inn.

Anyone with information regarding Feeley’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 781-963-1212.

