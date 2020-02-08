Randolph police ask for public help to find missing man

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Randolph man who was last seen Saturday morning, officials said.

Christopher Moore, 33, was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m. near his home on Liberty Street in Randolph, police said. Officials said they do not believe Moore, who is an autistic adult, to be in any danger.

Moore was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie with a green Monster Energy Drink logo, a pair of sweatpants with a skull on them and yellow shoes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

