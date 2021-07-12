RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the owner of an abused dog found in Randolph Monday, officials said.

A passer-by found the dog abandoned at High Street and Scanlon Drive at 1 a.m. and brought it to an animal shelter, police said. The dog will require major surgery, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781=963-1212 or the Norfolk Animal Control Shelter at 508-528-3232.

