RANDOLPH, Mass. (WHDH) – Randolph police arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly tried to take money out of his grandmother’s bank account before leading officers on a car chase, officials said.

Police received a call from an employee at Envision Bank at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, reporting that a man at the drive-through was trying to take money out of an account that wasn’t his.

The bank did not give him the money, according to police, and when authorities arrived at the bank, he fled.

When officers tried to pull the man over, he refused to stop, police said, and he led them on a car chase through Randolph and eventually onto Route 24 and then Interstate-93 northbound.

Police learned during the chase that the suspect had attempted to take money out of his grandmother’s account earlier in the day after picking her up from a Milford nursing home.

The chase ended when police learned the 81-year-old woman was in the car, according to a release from police.

Authorities later discovered the suspect, identified as Patrick Laubenstein, 27, of Randolph, at a house on Hilltop Road in Milton. He was taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

Laubenstein’s grandmother was found safely outside the Milton home.

Laubenstein is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

