Randolph police ID teen caught on camera lurking outside home

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police have identified a teen who was caught on camera lurking outside a local home Wednesday and tucking what appeared to be a firearm into his waistband before trying to open the storm door.

Earlier Thursday, Randolph Police Chief William Pace asked community members for help identifying the teen, who was caught on doorbell camera walking up to a home at the intersection of High and Chestnut streets, tucking what looked like a firearm into his waistband, and attempting to open the storm door before repeatedly ringing the doorbell.

Police said the teen, whose name was not released, fled the area on foot when the homeowner told him through the closed door that he was at the wrong house.

No additional information was immediately available.

